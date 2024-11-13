Heat Lose On Spoelstra Gaffe

Share Facebook

Last night marked the start of the 2024 NBA Cup. The Miami Heat (4-6) faced the Detroit Pistons (5-7) in their East Group B matchup. This game had spectators on the edge of their seats with plenty of high scoring, all kinds of memorable moments and a costly mistake from head coach Erik Spoelstra that lost Miami the game in overtime.

Heat Embark On An Improbable Comeback

The Heat were able to keep the game close at first, but the Pistons had a 57-51 lead at halftime.

Despite its struggles in the third quarter this season, Miami was able to score 31 in the period to Detroit’s 34. Even with this improvement in the third, the Heat faced a nine point deficit entering the final quarter of play.

At first, things looked even worse for the Heat, as they trailed by as many as 16 points in the fourth with a Malik Beasley slam. All the momentum was on the Pistons’ side.

Herro Comes Through In The Clutch

The Heat eventually cut back into their deficit late in the quarter. Nevertheless, it was still looking rough for them, as they were down by nine with less than two minutes on the clock. Miami needed a hero to save the day. Who else better than Tyler Herro?

Herro hit back-to-back threes, bringing the Pistons lead to just three points with 55 seconds on the clock. Terry Rozier got a steal with 37 seconds on the clock, drove to the paint and kicked it out to Herro, who drained another three-ball. Herro went on a 9-0 scoring run of his own to tie the game and force overtime. He finished with 10 three-pointers on the night, tying his own franchise record.

Just an unreal 4th quarter tear pic.twitter.com/PC0cKRwKdq — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 13, 2024

Spoelstra Commits An Unusual Blunder

Overtime was everything an NBA fan could ever ask for. Back and forth action, looking like anyone can take the lead. With the game tied at 119, Herro drove to the basket and scored, giving the Heat a two-point lead and bringing himself to 40 points on the night.

TYLER HERRO CLUCTH BUCKET HE HAS 40 POINTS pic.twitter.com/2amTbeKYNh — Heat Clips 🎬 (@Demar305) November 13, 2024

As things looked great for the Heat, the game slipped away from them with just one mistake.

Detroit had the ball with 1.8 seconds left. With Cade Cunningham inbounding the ball, he lobbed it to Jalen Duren to tie the game at 121 apiece.

In a moment of frustration, Miami’s head coach Erik Spoelstra rushed on the court and called a timeout. But the Heat had no more timeouts left. This resulted in Detroit shooting a technical free throw and giving them the ball back. Detroit subsequently won 123-121.

Erik Spoelstra calls for a timeout despite the Heat being out of timeouts Detroit wins the game at the line (via @FanDuelSN_Heat) pic.twitter.com/cF328ysYCw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 13, 2024

When asked about the timeout, Spoelstra admitted that he had made a “serious mental error” and took the blame for the loss.