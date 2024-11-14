Anthony Richardson to Start Week 11 for Colts

Share Facebook

Twitter

After just two weeks under veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the Indianapolis Colts announced that QB Anthony Richardson will take the helm in Week 11 when they face the New York Jets in MetLife Stadium.

“He’s going to start this week,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “He will start the rest of the season. And we will go from there.”

From @NFLNetwork: The #Colts have made another QB move for the season: This time, it's Anthony Richardson back in as the starter. pic.twitter.com/3iLmWP4oCh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2024

The Colts were hopeful that Flacco would make use of their ample offensive weapons. But, after two lackluster performances and six turnovers against the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills, Richardson will be their guy from here on out. However, Steichen’s decision comes from Richardson’s “renewed attention to detail,” rather than Flacco’s shortcomings as the team’s starter.

“I think these two weeks have definitely opened my eyes and allowed me to take a deeper dive and look into myself and see what I’m made of,” Richardson said. “So, I’m thankful for these past two weeks and I’m low-key thankful that it happened.”

Why Was Richardson Benched?

Richardson has been the most volatile QB in the league showing flashes of Lamar Jackson-type athleticism on the ground. In the air, however, it’s been historically bad.

He holds the lowest completion percentage in the NFL this season by a good margin with 44.4% (New England QB Jacoby Brissett with 59.1%). Since 2000, this completion percentage is the fourth lowest of any QB through the first eight games of the season. His QB Rating is also the lowest in the league among qualified QBs at 57.2. His career completion percentage is the fifth lowest among QBs in their first 10 career starts (minimum 200 pass attempts).

Anthony Richardson ranks 222nd in completion rate (50%) among the 225 QBs with 250+ dropbacks since the year 2000… bad company pic.twitter.com/uKaom1rVjW — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 27, 2024

Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman had this to say about the Colts’ decision to start Anthony Richardson:

Troubles Go Beyond Richardson?

The Colts’ offense has the third most turnovers in the league with 17 and are tied with the Panthers for the most interceptions with 12. Although not all of them fall on Richardson, his inability to protect the ball has remained a weak point. With seven total interceptions on 133 attempts, 5.3% or more of his pass attempts are intercepted. The last QB to do that was Brett Favre with Minnesota in 2010, with 5.3% of his attempts intercepted.

Indianapolis’ defense hasn’t made it any easier for their QBs, sitting at No. 29 in yards allowed per game with 386.7 yards. Eighth-year cornerback Kenny Moore recently vocalized a lack of leadership among other issues behind closed doors.

Kenny Moore II with some strong comments in the locker room postgame: "I don't think everybody is working as hard as possible, and obviously it's showing." "Year to year, it's the same thing."#Colts @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/Kw47Gb61tk — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) November 10, 2024

However, they’ve been able to fight back to an even turnover margin off the back of 17 total turnovers by the Colts defense, good for sixth in the league.

Is This Richardson’s Last Chance?

Since the Colts’ decision to bench Richardson came rather abruptly, general managers across the league inquired about the second-year QB ahead of the trade deadline. But Steichen quickly shut down any and all rumors, leading fans to wonder what the short-term plan is.

With the season quickly slipping away, this week will give the Colts a glimpse into the future and see if he has matured to a point where he is ready to lead this franchise.

If not, cut him loose.

As it sits, the 4-6 Colts are second in the AFC South. Although they’ve been swept by the Texans, the Colts still hold onto hopes for a Wild Card playoff berth. It’s still likely they’ll miss out so looking forward, getting Richardson and the young players used to each other’s rhythm should be priority number one if Richardson is really the franchise QB.