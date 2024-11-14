Union County Fightin’ Tigers Poised for Playoff Glory

Share Facebook

8-1 Union County is ready to clash with Holmes County in round one of the Rural State Football Playoffs.

Klein’s Two-Way Dominance: The Heart of the Fightin’ Tigers Success

The Union County Fightin’ Tigers are charging into the 2024 Rural State Football Playoffs with an impressive 8-1 record. They’ll face off against Holmes County in a neutral site showdown, with both teams eyeing a deep postseason run.

At the heart of Union County’s remarkable season is senior quarterback and inside linebacker Trenton Klein, who has been a force on both sides of the ball. Klein has led the team in several key categories, throwing for 19 touchdowns as the Tigers’ signal-caller. His dual-threat ability is showcased with 5 rushing touchdowns and an average of 41 rushing yards per game.

On defense, Klein’s impact is equally impressive, leading the team with 6.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries, and an average of 7 tackles per game. He’s also snagged an interception, proving himself one of the most versatile players on the team.

Jenkins’ All-Around Talent Propels Tigers’ Playoff Hopes

Another key player driving the Tigers’ playoff push is senior Gavin Jenkins. Known for his versatility, Jenkins contributes as a wide receiver, cornerback, and punter. He leads Union County with 49.9 receiving yards per game and is tied for the team lead with 5 receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, Jenkins has excelled as a cornerback, earning him a commitment to the University of South Florida (USF) as a 3-star recruit. His ability to shut down opposing receivers and make big plays on offense adds a dynamic edge to Union County’s game plan.

Simmons’ Explosive Rushing Game Adds Extra Firepower

The Tigers’ offensive attack is bolstered by sophomore standout Drew Simmons, who has been a breakout star this season. Simmons leads the team with 129 rushing yards per game and has scored a team-high 16 total touchdowns, with 13 coming on the ground.

Simmons’ ability to break tackles and burst through defenses provides a powerful one-two punch alongside Klein. These two make Union County’s offense a tough challenge for any defense.

Coach Thomas Focused on Execution as Playoffs Begin

Union County’s balanced attack and senior leadership have been crucial in their journey to the playoffs. Head coach Andrew Thomas knows that focus and execution will be key in their opening-round matchup against Holmes County.

Although Holmes County will undoubtedly be a tough opponent, the Fightin’ Tigers are up for the challenge.

Fans Ready to Rally Behind the Fightin’ Tigers

Fans are expected to turn out in full force for an exciting Friday night showdown with the stage set accordingly. The Tigers are aiming for their fourth championship in school history. All eyes will be on their talented roster to see if they can keep the momentum going.

From Klein’s game-changing plays to Simmons’ rushing dominance, Union County has all the ingredients to make this postseason unforgettable. The Fightin’ Tigers are ready to prove they belong among Florida’s elite in the Rural State Playoffs.