Gators Women’s Basketball to Face In-State Opponent

After Tuesday’s dominating 104-35 win over Chicago State, Gators women’s basketball will face off against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

The teams last played each other in 2022, when Florida defeated the Hurricanes 76-73 on the road in overtime. The Gators have beat the Hurricanes 28 times, while Miami has only emerged victorious 14 times.

Looking Back

The Hurricanes took down Jacksonville 74-71 on Monday. Miami forward Natalija Marshall scored 24 points, breaking her career high.

The Gators played the Cougars on Tuesday, when they posted their first 100+ point performance since December 2023. This marks the second consecutive year that Florida has kicked off its season with a 3-0 record.

Florida maintained the lead from the start. During the first quarter, the Gators only allowed five points from the Cougars, the fewest this season. At one point in the fourth quarter, the gap was 69 points, the largest of the game.

Six Gators reached double digits against Chicago State, including freshman guard Liv McGill with 21 points, senior guard Jeriah Warren with 19 points, and freshman guard and forward Me’Arah O’Neal with 18 points.

Next Matchup

Saturday’s game is highly anticipated given that Miami is an in-state opponent. The matchup will close out a series of four home games for the Gators. For the Hurricanes, this will be their first road game. Florida will have an advantage as they play in on familiar court.

The Gators will have to work strategically to avoid forced turnovers from the Hurricanes. Last game, Miami totaled 19 of them.

However, Florida has been electric throughout the start of the season. Three Gator athletes, McGill, Warren, and senior center Ra Shaya Kyle, have reached double digits in all three games.

Both teams will look to end the other’s early win streak, with the Hurricanes holding two wins and the Gators having three.

Tipoff for Saturday’s matchup is set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.