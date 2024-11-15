Santa Fe Boys Soccer Shuts Out Suwannee With Dominant Performance

Share Facebook

ALACHUA — The Santa Fe High Raiders boy’s soccer team defeated the Suwannee Bulldogs 6-0 on Thursday for their third consecutive win to open the season.

Senior striker Giacomo Burgetto led the Raiders with four goals, contributing to his goal total of nine in just three games. Three of those goals took place in the first half, giving the Raiders a 3-0 lead.

Hat Trick

Burgetto hopes to continue his soccer career after high school by playing in college or overseas in Europe.

Giacomo Burgetto’s header goal in the 14th minute of the first half.

Junior captain Wayne Boone and senior Kishore Dewil also scored one goal each and had one assist each to help the Raiders to their clean-sheet win against Suwannee (1-2).

After winning a district championship under first-year coach Morgan Dall’Acqua, the Raiders are hungry for more this season.

“We are ready to win and go even further than last year,” Burgetto said.

Dall’Acqua, a Santa Fe alumni, wants to bring more interest into the soccer community through this team. He has proven to be successful as the matchup against Suwannee was sponsored by many local businesses.

Up Next

The Raiders play at the 1-1 Bell Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.