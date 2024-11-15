Eastside Football Heads Into Regional Quarterfinals Tonight

Share Facebook

Eastside High School faces Orlando Bishop Moore High School in the 3A FHSAA Football regional quarterfinal at 7:30 tonight.

Rams Vs. Hornets

The seven seed Rams (7-3) ended 2nd in District 5. The Rams first two losses were early in the season against Tallahassee Rickards and Buchholz. They were on a six-game win streak up until they were defeated by South Sumter on Nov. 7.

The Bishop Moore Hornets (8-2) ended first in District 6. The Hornets lost their last game to Lake Mary on Nov. 1.

The Rams are 4-1 at home and 3-2 away. The Hornets are 4-1 at home and away. Bishop Moore will have the home advantage.

Bishop Moore is loaded with tradition, Eastside coach Harold “Gator” Hoskins said:

What Will It Take

Hoskins has made a major impact on the Rams football program. Hoskins said he had to change the players’ mentality when he took the job:

Hoskins is aware the Hornets are a great team and the Rams will have to play at their best:

Although Eastside had a successful regular season, coming into the playoffs it’s focused on resetting. Hoskins looks at the playoffs as a new season with new records:

Impact Players

linebacker DeMarco Dainels leads the Rams in tackles per game averaging 10.4. Freshman quarterback Andrew “Cade” Sutherland leads the Rams in total yards per game by averaging 81.9 and passing yards per game averaging 93. Tight end Jordan Johnson leads the Rams in receiving yards per game averaging 55.

These players have made a large impact on the Rams and their success.

Game Time

Eastside and Bishop Moore have not faced off this season or have a common opponent.

You can watch the live stream of the game on NFHS Network at 7:30 p.m.

