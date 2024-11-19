Buchholz Boys Soccer Mercy Rules Suwannee

Share Facebook

After a less than an ideal start to the season, the Buchholz Bobcats boys soccer team defeated the Suwannee Bulldogs 8-0 Monday night.

The Bobcats (2-3) were a solid team last season, only suffering their first loss to the Ocala Forest Wildcats in the district tournament finals on a penalty shootout. The team lost a lot of graduating players and have a tough road paved ahead of them, but it’s clear it’s fighting to overcome that challenge.

Scoring Barage

The Bobcats set the tone by coming out strong with a goal by Carlos Cadet in the seventh minute. They continued to dominate the Bulldogs (1-3-1) the rest of the way.

Additional goals from the Bobcats were scored by Luke Xue, David Andre, Daniel Prieto, Evan Rowell and Henrique Zanatta to aid in the Bulldogs’ crushing defeat.

Buchholz’s eighth goal of the match, which brought on the mercy-rule win, came in the 73rd minute off Rowell’s foot.

Both Buchholz keepers, James Robertson and Coby Taylor, had a quiet evening. Suwannee only attempted one shot on goal to Buchholz’s 26.

Considering Buchholz took a total of 14 corner kicks compared to Suwannee’s one, the Bobcats displayed an overwhelming possession of the game.

Up Next

Buchholz now looks forward to a matchup at Fleming Island (5-0-1) on Wednesday night, while Suwannee will wait until Thursday when they host Branford (1-1).