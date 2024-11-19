Jack Pyburn talks Ole Miss Game Preparation

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators Football team (5-5, 3-4 SEC) performed on cloud nine this week after upsetting the No. 22 Louisiana State Tigers 27-16.

Florida had freshman quarterback DJ Lagway back on the field after he missed the Texas game due to a hamstring injury that occurred during the Georgia game. The Gators’ offensive line worked hard to protect their quarterback against LSU due to his injury. Lagway spent most of his time in the pocket, a rare entity for him as a mobile quarterback.

Florida has the opportunity to prove themselves this week in its last SEC matchup of the regular season, against the Ole Miss Rebels. This week their preparation will stem around Rebels veteran quarterback Jaxson Dart and his mobility on the field.

Defensive Standards

Florida had one of its worst defensive performances all season against Texas. The Longhorns outgained the Gators 562-329 yards and forced four turnovers including a missed field goal to secure the victory. Coming off a bye week, the Gators flushed out their mistakes. They came out to win bigtime in the Swamp against LSU. Junior edge Jack Pyburn comments on defeating the Tigers at home.

Florida this season has faced a great deal of adversity. Quarterback Graham Mertz out with a season-ending ACL injury and Lagway out with a hamstring injury. Running back Montrell Johnson and wide receiver Eugene Wilson III out for a series of games.

Therefore, the freshmen on the team have had to uphold their end of the skills. True freshmen like running back Jadan Baugh have been the backbone for the Gators in securing crucial games. Baugh scored five touchdowns against Kentucky.

Stopping the Run

A crucial piece to Florida’s defense this week is being able to match the mobility of the Rebels’ quarterback Jaxson Dart. Ole Miss have several key players on their offense, but also a quarterback that likes to seep outside the pocket. A significant key is stopping the run and providing pressure to force offensive mistakes.

Game Time

Florida will compete in its last regular season home game of the season against Ole Miss Saturday at noon.