No. 21 Florida Men’s Basketball Hosts Florida A&M Tonight

The No. 21 Florida Gators men’s basketball team looks to keep rolling against the Florida A&M Rattlers tonight in the O’Connell Center.

State Matchup

The Gators (4-0) are seeking their fifth consecutive win, while the Rattlers (0-3) are still looking for their first one.

back in the O’Dome Florida A&M

@ 7 PM

With a dynamic offense, the Gators are scoring 88 points per game. On the flip side, the Rattlers are scoring 61.7 points per game.

Early Success

The Gators won their fourth consecutive game against Florida State last Friday in Tallahassee, 87-74. Will Richard, Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Alex Condon are averaging double-digit scoring.

UF still has areas of growth that remain. The Gators need to clean up the number of turnovers and keep improving their 3-point shooting. UF had a season-worst 19 turnovers that led to 16 FSU points last weekend.

Special Night

The cloud of uncertainty around Urban Klavzar’s NCAA eligibility came to pass last Friday night. Klavzar signed with the Gators back in August. Since then, he has been unable to play until last Friday when he took the court for five minutes against Florida State.

first points as a Gator

Klavzar makes his O-Dome debut tonight.

Florida leads the series against FAMU 13-0.

Game Time

Catch live coverage on SEC Network+ at 7 p.m. and on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF starting at 6:30 p.m.