Newberry Boys Soccer Shows No Mercy Against Interlachen

INTERLACHEN — The Newberry Panthers dominated the Interlachen Rams to bring on the mercy rule Thursday in the 9-1 boys soccer win.

The Panthers (3-2) did not need a second half as they came out of the gates firing on all cylinders.

Unstoppable Force

Before even the first water break, the Panthers had already pulled ahead 8-1. It seemed like every time the Panthers touched the ball they scored.

Four of the goals were contributed by Keegan Lowry and another three were tacked on by Eli Hunter. Both seniors showed excellent touch as they navigated through the Ram defense (2-3).

Sophomores Lucas Nowels and Dylan Mobbs each also added a goal.

The Panthers’ defensive backline and midfield also contributed to the offensive game through tough defense and precise passing. Senior keeper Cayden Francis held down the fort in the net with three saves to keep a mercy-rule margin.

Newberry boy’s soccer shows up on the road, defeating Interlachen 9-1. Watch the highlights below. ⬇️ #FHSAA #WRUF pic.twitter.com/TaJRJkpT8G — Zaki Thalji (@zakithalji) November 22, 2024

The match started to get a little chippy when it grew out of reach for the Rams. Eilel Quiles ended up getting booked for a yellow card after a rough challenge.

More to Learn

Despite the score, Panthers’ coach Jon Doles still found room for improvement in his team’s performance. He heads into the Thanksgiving break with a plan to make the team better:

Watch this post game interview with Newberry Coach Jon Doles, recapping 9-1 win over Interlachen. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EuuFppuT69 — Zaki Thalji (@zakithalji) November 22, 2024

Up Next

The Panthers will host the Fort White Indians (0-5) at 7 p.m. Dec. 2.