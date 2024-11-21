Santa Fe Slays Saint Francis Catholic In Boys Basketball

Share Facebook

The Santa Fe Raiders defeated Saint Francis Catholic 59-40 on Wednesday to hand the Wolves a loss in their boys basketball season opener.

Early in the first quarter the Raiders (2-0) were able to take advantage of several missed shots by the Wolves, Saint Francis with an 11-point deficit.

The Wolves’ defense started to get more physical, but quickly fell into bonus-foul territory. They also kept coming up short of the rim.

The first quarter ended with the visitors up 14-3. The Wolves did not score again until junior guard Liam Banks sank a 3-pointer with five minutes left in the first half. During that time, the Raiders continued to score.

As the first half ended, the Wolves started to pick up and the quarter ended with the Raiders up 25-14 at intermission.

Holding Steady

Despite the reanimation of the Wolves’ offense, the Raiders held firm and continued to rack in a steady string of points. It was a team effort from the Raiders. Antonio (AJ) Hall, Cedric Early-Collins, Camden McLeod, Mikijah King, Kewan Hall, Ethan Iannarelli, NyShaun Jenkins, Brody Sapp, Matthew Stevens, Latrel Guyden and Jeremiah Lee each contributed to the win.

Up Next

Santa Fe welcomes The Rock Lions (2-2) for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday. Saint Francis stays at home for a 7 p.m. game Friday against the Oak Hall Eagles (0-1).