Jaguars Enter Bye Week

Coming off a devastating blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, 52-6, last Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have the bye week to reflect.

Not only did the Jaguars fail to record a touchdown in the game, but their defense allowed the Lions to outgain them in yards by record margins. The 475-yard gain is the largest yards gap between two teams in 45 years.

The @Lions outgained the Jaguars by +475 yards on Sunday. That's the LARGEST yard margin in an NFL game in FORTY FIVE YEARS. pic.twitter.com/xzppsn9rd9 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2024

There were rumblings online that the Jaguars were going to fire head coach Doug Pederson following the loss. However, as of now, the Jags are sticking with Pederson for the rest of the season.

Following last weekend’s loss, the Jaguars fell to 2-9, making them the worst team in the NFL by standings. Their .182 win percentage is the lowest of all teams.

Pederson was asked following the loss if the team’s play-calling could change. The head coach responded by saying that “everything is on the table.”

I asked Doug Pederson if “playcalling” is one of the things that is being evaluated / may change. Answer (in video form especially) is worth the 20 seconds #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/EssV0OkDio — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 18, 2024

What’s Next?

The Jaguars will have their Thanksgiving to reflect on what occurred in Week 11. Their next game will be against the Houston Texans on December 1.

The Texans are 7-4 on the season, with a game to be played this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. While it will be a tall task, the Jaguars will look to get their season at least somewhat back on track with a win.

The current betting odds favor the Texans by a spread of -6.5. The game will kick off from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville at 1 pm.