Jaguars Doug Pederson
Nov 17, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Jaguars Enter Bye Week

Ava Baccari November 22, 2024 Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL 32 Views

Coming off a devastating blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, 52-6, last Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have the bye week to reflect.

Not only did the Jaguars fail to record a touchdown in the game, but their defense allowed the Lions to outgain them in yards by record margins. The 475-yard gain is the largest yards gap between two teams in 45 years.

There were rumblings online that the Jaguars were going to fire head coach Doug Pederson following the loss. However, as of now, the Jags are sticking with Pederson for the rest of the season.

Following last weekend’s loss, the Jaguars fell to 2-9, making them the worst team in the NFL by standings. Their .182 win percentage is the lowest of all teams.

Pederson was asked following the loss if the team’s play-calling could change. The head coach responded by saying that “everything is on the table.”

What’s Next?

The Jaguars will have their Thanksgiving to reflect on what occurred in Week 11. Their next game will be against the Houston Texans on December 1.

The Texans are 7-4 on the season, with a game to be played this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. While it will be a tall task, the Jaguars will look to get their season at least somewhat back on track with a win.

The current betting odds favor the Texans by a spread of -6.5. The game will kick off from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville at 1 pm.

