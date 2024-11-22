Sunshine State Women’s Basketball Showdown: Gators vs. Seminoles

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team is in Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles (4-1). The game is set for 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Seeking a Rebound

The Gators (3-1) are coming off a tough loss of 83-73 against the Miami Hurricanes last week, breaking their three-game winning streak.

Now, Florida is looking to come back against another state rival, but it’ll need to have a strong defense. Florida State (4-1) is leading the nation in scoring offense with an average of 101.2 points per game.

It will be a competitive matchup, as the Gators hold an average scoring margin of +30.5 and 90.3 PPG. Meanwhile, the Seminoles have compiled an average +39 scoring margin.

Both teams have only lost a single game so far, adding onto the pressure.

History

The Gators and Seminoles have a long history that dates to 1975. The Seminoles have dominated the last 10 meetings, going 8-2 against the Gators. Florida’s two wins were both at home and only by a 10-point margin or less.

The Gators have a two-game losing streak against the Seminoles. This meeting will be their chance to break it.

Key Players

Both teams have numerous players to watch out for.

Florida has senior Jeriah Warren, freshman Liv McGill and center Ra Shaya Kyle. Warren leads the Gators in points and steals per game, while Kyle leads in rebounds per contest.

Florida State has Makayla Timpson, who ranks first in the nation in rebounds per game (13.8). The ‘Noles also have Ta’Niya Latson, who leads the nation with 27.3 points per game.

The game will be available to stream on ACC Network.