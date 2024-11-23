Pat Dooley Grades The Gators: A Stunning Win For Florida

Share Facebook

Pat Dooley, co-host of The Tailgate on WRUF, grades the Gators after a stunning 24-17 victory over No. 9 Ole Miss in The Swamp on Saturday.

OFFENSE: B-

First half: Unlike Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC), Florida (6-5, 4-4) has balance in its attack with 110 passing yards and 120 rushing yards. The pass to Jadan Baugh for a touchdown was a great play call and DJ Lagway looked more mobile. Montrell Johnson Jr. looked finally fully recovered.

Second half: Boy, that third quarter looked like something from the Will Muschamp Era. It was brutal. Which made that drive to start the fourth quarter that much more important. Florida only had 134 second-half yards, but when the Gators needed to produce in the red zone, they did.

For the game: There were some shaky calls and a lot of runs up the middle, but the Gators did enough in the second half. Florida finished with 364 yards, but the balance was the key and UF converted 7-of-14 first downs for the game.

DEFENSE: A-

First half: Struggled on fourth down although the one stop led to a Florida score. The Gators held Ole Miss to 35 rushing yards, but, as I told you all week, it’s a totally different offensive attack than a week ago and Jaxson Dart threw for 237 yards and two scores.

Second half: Dart was really good … until he wasn’t. Florida picked him off on consecutive plays with the game on the line and although the first one was overturned, the UF secondary not only picked Dart off three times in the second half, it held him to 86 yards passing in the second half.

For the game: Nobody has been harder on the defense for the last three years than me. All I know is this defense held the SEC’s top scoring team to 17 points Saturday one week after holding LSU to 16. That, my friends, is playing Gator defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

First half: Jeremy Crawshaw averaged 55.5 yards a try, but neither kick stopped inside the 20. Chimere Dike’s 10-yard punt return was good because he also kept the ball from hopping around in Florida territory and instead fielded it bravely on the run.

Second half: That was another big make for Trey Smack from 53 yards after Florida did not take advantage of the muffed punt. Also, well done DJ Douglas to get the muff recovered. The last punt by Crawshaw was not great, therefore the minus.

For the game: They did just fine. Smack was important all game and Crawshaw finished with a 46.7 average. The few times there were returns, Florida did a good job covering.

OVERALL: A

For the second consecutive Saturday, Florida ruined somebody’s season. Which made this season worthwhile in so many ways. This team is playing at a new level and we know it is going bowling at the end of the year. Now, go beat the Semis in Tallahassee and make it an even better bowl game.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.