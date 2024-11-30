Sunshine State Showdown: Florida At Florida State

Share Facebook

Florida and Florida State enter tonight’s football game on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee with different goals.

The Gators (6-5) are coming off their first back-to-back wins over ranked opponents since 2018 and for the first time in 21 years (2003 vs. No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Arkansas) as an unranked team.

Florida is averaging 32.8 points, 403.8 yards and 252.8 passing yards in freshman quarterback DJ Lagway’s five starts. Florida is 4-1 in those games, its only loss to Georgia when Lagway left the game in the second quarter with a strained left hamstring.

Florida’s defense has combined for 20 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 10 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in the past two games.

Florida State (2-9), meanwhile, snapped a six-game losing streak a week ago by defeating Charleston Southern, a FCS outfit. The Seminoles haven’t finished a season with less than three wins since a 1-10 campaign 51 years ago.

A win over the Gators would make FSU’s season.

“Trying to finish the race,” UF coach Billy Napier said. “That’s been the message. We all know the magnitude of the game. Regardless of record or regardless of outcomes, this game is always a very significant one.”

The Gators are bowl-eligible and if they beat FSU and win their bowl game, it will be Napier’s first four-game win streak at Florida.

Florida and Florida State are meeting for the 68th time and 30th time in Tallahassee. The Gators lead the all-time series 37-28-2. The rivalry is tied 14-14-1 in Tallahassee. UF is a 16.5-point favorite (Data Skrive). ESPN Analytics gives Florida an 82.9% chance to win this game.

Gametime

The contest is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff with coverage on ESPN2, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.