Florida Men’s Basketball Outlasts Wake Forest

Share Facebook

Twitter

Disney World sees pretty good attendance on Thanksgiving weekend. This year, the No. 18 UF men’s basketball team was among the Kissimmee visitors, as the Gators faced Wake Forest in the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday.

Florida extended its unbeaten start to the season, dropping the Demon Deacons 75-58 following a slow start. UF’s trio of senior guards, Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin led the way with a combined 51 points.

A Four-Quarter, Two-Half Game

While men’s college basketball plays two halves, the Gators (7-0) played three quarters.

Over the first 10 minutes of the contest at State Farm Arena, Florida struggled to provide any offensive threat. From the 18-minute mark to the 13-minute mark of the first half, UF scored once on an Alex Condon free throw.

Wake Forest didn’t take advantage of Florida’s scoring drought, only taking a 14-7 lead, which left the door open for the Gators. UF took advantage.

https://twitter.com/GatorsMBK/status/1862229053924622503

Over the last 10 minutes of the first half, UF went on a 21-8 run behind a 35.48% field goal percentage, but one piece remained out of the picture: Clayton Jr. UF’s second-leading scorer put up six points in the first half but came alive down the stretch. Clayton Jr. scored 15 points in the second half to lead the Gators with 21 in the contest. UF outscored the Demon Deacons 43-30 in the final 20 minutes, beginning the second half on a 10-point run.

Gator Guards

A trio of guards have made UF an offensive machine this year. UF averages 88.2 points per game, which is 15th in the nation. Martin, Clayton Jr. and Richard make up 52.72% of that and Thursday, that rate was even higher. The three put up 51 of UF’s 78 points in the most physical contest the Gators have faced this season.

While Clayton Jr. dominated the second half, the first was Richard’s. The third-year starter dropped 10 of his 14 points before the break, all of which came during UF’s 21-8 outburst.

https://twitter.com/GatorsMBK/status/1862238785100034064

In addition to Clayton Jr.’s second-half performance, Martin came alive down the stretch. The FAU transfer dropped 14 of his 16 points as part of UF’s stellar second-period showing.

What’s Next

Florida’s matchup with Wake Forest was the first of two contests in Orlando as part of the ESPN Events Invitational. The Gators will continue a back-to-back stretch by facing Wichita State (6-0) on Friday in the championship game. ESPN will broadcast the game, while the Gators Sports Network will have radio coverage for the 3:30 p.m. contest.

Wichita State defeated Minnesota 68-66 in the tournament opener earlier Thursday.