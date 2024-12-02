Florida Men’s Basketball Opens No. 6 In NET Rankings

Share Facebook

Twitter

No. 13 Florida is ranked No. 6 in the first NET rankings released Monday by the NCAA.

NET stands for NCAA Evaluation Tool and it is used by the men’s basketball tournament’s selection committee to evaluate a team’s overall resume. Some factors the NET looks into is schedule strength, efficiency on offense and defense, scoring margins and the quality of wins and losses. A new factor included this year is a metric called “WAB,” which stands for Wins Above Bubble.

Net’s first run includes four SEC teams: Tennessee (1) and Auburn (2), which are both 7-0. Florida (6), which is 8-0, and Kentucky (8), which is 7-0.

Shocking Loss For Shockers

Florida, which moved up five spots in Monday’s Associated Press and USA Today coaches rankings, routed Wichita State on Friday, 88-51, in the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational at Wide World of Sports, a day after handling Wake Forest 75-58.

The Gators had a season-high 14 3-pointers. They managed to flip a three-point game into a 19-point lead by halftime. Florida used a 27-0 run that bridged the two halves: 16-0 to end the first and 11-0 to start the second.