NFL Week 13: Thanksgiving drama, playoff pushes

Share Facebook

Twitter

After the 13th NFL Sunday of the season, the playoff picture is starting to be painted. The Bills clinched the AFC East and punched their playoff ticket while other divisions are still tightly contested. Nevertheless, these next few weeks will shape the playoffs and the path to the Super Bowl.

Turkey Day Turmoil

While the Lions, Cowboys and Packers were thankful for wins on Thursday, their opponents didn’t enjoy Thanksgiving dinner as much.

The first game of the day saw the Detroit Lions jump out to a 16-0 lead by halftime against the Chicago Bears. The NFC leaders looked to have the edge, but rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was able to mount a late comeback. Chicago was within three points and in field goal range with under a minute left before poor clock management ended the game. Williams took a sack with about 30 seconds left, but the coaches failed to call the final timeout, resulting in a final Hail Mary heave instead of a field goal attempt to tie the game. The Bears have now lost six in a row after starting the season 4-2, and head coach Matt Eberflus was fired after the game.

It was a similar fate for the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins. The playoff hopeful Dolphins have been known to struggle in cold weather, and couldn’t brave the elements in Lambeau Field. The defense struggled to contain Packer running back Josh Jacobs, allowing him to gain 117 total yards and a touchdown in the 30-17 win. Now at 5-7, the Dolphins will likely need to win out to have a chance at sneaking into the wild card round.

Close Division Races

Despite Week 13 being over, multiple division races are still too close to call.

Every team still has a chance in the NFC West. The Seahawks’ late win against the Jets on Sunday puts them atop the division at the moment at 7-5. The Cardinals and Rams are just behind at 6-6 and the 49ers are 5-7. With five games still left to play, it’s anyone’s shot for the division and the playoff spot that comes with it.

It’s almost as close in the NFC South. With the Falcons extending their losing streak to three after a 17-13 loss to the Chargers, they are now tied with the Buccaneers at 6-6. The Bucs took home an overtime win against the Panthers on Sunday, much to the heroics of rookie running back Bucky Irving. He ran for 152 yards and a touchdown in an important win for Tampa Bay.

Eagles Extend Win Streak Against Ravens

The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Baltimore Ravens 24-19 on Sunday to extend their win streak to eight.

Saquon Barkley continued his MVP-caliber season with another 100-yard game rushing and a touchdown on the ground. Barkley is now at 1,499 yards rushing on the season, leading the NFL. The Eagles defense also continues to stand out. They only allowed the Ravens to score three points between the second and third quarters.

The Ravens fall to 8-5 after the loss. Former all-pro kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point in the game. He has missed the most field goals in the NFL this season and has cost the Ravens at times. Another thing to note is that Ravens receiver Diontae Johnson did not play a single snap in the game. Baltimore traded for him before the deadline but have not found a way to utilize his talent for separation.

Highlights

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 19-17 on Black Friday. An early snap while the Raiders were nearing range for the game-winning kick ended the game. The Chiefs have now secured a playoff spot at 11-1. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also broke the Chiefs franchise record for passing touchdowns in the game.

The Raiders fumble it, the Chiefs recover it to seal the game ‼️#LVvsKC on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/WvNvUONRM5 — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2024

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was credited for both a passing and receiving touchdown on a a hook and ladder play in their 35-10 win against the San Francisco 49ers. The MVP favorite also notched a rushing touchdown as the snow came down in Buffalo.

Former Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson led a game-winning drive and two-point conversion to lift the Indianapolis Colts over the New England Patriots. The second-year playmaker continues to improve after retaining the starting role from Joe Flacco.