Denver Holds Back Cleveland

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Denver Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns 41-32 Monday night.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (8-5) got their eighth win at home.

The start of the game saw both teams able to get on the board quickly as they traded touchdowns.

Nix threw an interception early in the second quarter and the Browns (3-9) were only able to get three points.

For much of the second quarter there wasn’t much action until the later half of the quarter when the Brown dug themselves into a hole.

Denver was able to score twice within three minutes of each other.

Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston threw his first of two pick-sixes that put the Broncos up 21-10.

However, Winston was able to respond with a touchdown right before halftime to come within 21-17.

Second-Half Woes

In the third quarter we saw both teams trade touchdowns within a few minutes of each other.

Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims caught a 93-yard touchdown pass from Nix to put Denver up 28-17.

Almost immediately Cleveland responded with a 70-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who had himself a day.

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1863809295973835065

Jeudy was playing against his former team and put on an absolute show with nine catches for 235 yards and one touchdown.

Memorable Fourth Quarter

The Browns were able to capitalize and get seven on Nix’s second pick of the game to take the lead at 32-31.

Denver took the lead back with a little under three minutes with a field goal to go up 34-31.

On the ensuing series, the Browns were moving the ball down the field before Winston threw his second pick-six of the game.

Even with Cleveland turning over the ball there was still a chance to make something happen. But Winston threw his third interception of the game in the red zone.

Winston finished with 497 yards passing, four touchdowns and the three fateful interceptions that cost his team the game.