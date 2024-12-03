Heat struggle Without Butler; Celtics dominate 108-89

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat started hot Monday night, jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead. However, with Jimmy Butler out due to a sore right knee, Miami was not be able to keep up with the defending champions much longer.

Boston was also without stars in Al Horford and Jrue Holiday, but 29 points from Jaylen Brown was more than enough for the Celtics.

After suffocating Miami’s offense for 48 minutes, the Celtics (17-4) came out on top 108-89.

Breaking Away Early

After the Heat’s early seven-point lead, not much went in their favor the rest of the way. Boston just as quickly punched back to take a 17-9 lead in the first period.

Miami (9-10) closed the gap to 28-25 in Boston’s favor at the end of the first quarter, but a competitive game was short-lived.

A second-period onslaught by Payton Prichard provided some separation for the Celtics and the Heat’s offense was not able to respond.

Boston’s lead grew to as much as 17 in the second quarter, scoring eight 3-point jumpers in that period alone. When the teams returned to the locker room for halftime, the Celtics were ahead 60-45.

No Signs of Life

Although seven straight points helped Miami cut the deficit to 60-52, the second half was even more dominant for Boston.

The Heat would never be within 10 points for the rest of the game and the Celtics smothered most of Miami’s scoring opportunities. Boston’s Luke Kornet posted a career-high six blocks which helped keep Miami at a season low 35.6% from the field.

Boston’s lead grew to as much as 27, although the final score was a bit more flattering to Miami.

The final whistle confirmed the Heat had lost both games of their back-to-back, starting with Sunday’s loss on the road to Toronto and ending Monday with the loss in TD Garden.

Up Next

The Heat head back to Miami to host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Bally Sports Sun). Boston is also at home Wednesday taking on the Detroit Pistons (9-13) at 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit).