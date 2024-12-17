No. 7 Florida Men’s Basketball Entering Final Non-Conference Stretch

Share Facebook

The No. 7 Florida men’s basketball team has another opportunity tonight to add a high-impact win to its resume before the start of the SEC schedule early next month.

The Gators (10-0) face college basketball blue blood North Carolina (6-4) in the Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., at 7 tonight (ESPN, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).

Florida climbed two spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll, its highest ranking since it was No. 6 in the 2019 preseason poll. The Gators are one of five unbeatens — Tennessee, Oklahoma, Drake and Utah State — remaining in men’s Division I basketball.

It’s only the third 10-0 start in UF program history following a 10-0 start in 1951-52 and a 17-0 start in 2005-06. Its average margin of victory is 21.1 points.

North Carolina has played one of the toughest schedules in the nation. It has lost at No. 8 Kansas, to No. 2 Auburn and No. 20 Michigan State in the Maui Invitational and No. 6 Alabama at home, and defeating No. 21 Dayton in Maui. The Tar Heels now face the Gators and No. 18 UCLA on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Florida closes its non-conference schedule with home games against North Florida at noon Saturday and Stetson on Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. The Gators’ SEC slate begins Jan. 4 at Kentucky.