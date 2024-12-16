Pat Dooley’s Back Nine: Florida Men’s Basketball Off To Impressive Start

Share Facebook

The Back Nine comes at you after another chill weekend. But it’s coming and I can’t wait.

10. I’m talking about the playoffs (plaaayyoffs?) and this is going to be historic. Or not. Friday will be the beginning of a new era, one that may last for a year or two. If I could find one administrator who could tell me what college football is going to look like in five years, I’d give him the czar title. We just need to enjoy what is coming and know that it is hardly permanent. Which is good. Change makes you alive.

11. But before we get to the playoffs, let’s talk a little Gator basketball. The comparisons have already started about the last Florida team to start 10-0 and that 2005-06 team was a whole different story. Those Gators won the national title. These Gators, well, it has been impressive so far. (The only other 10-0 start was in 1951-52 and I did not cover that team, but I think they had peach baskets on the wall).

12. A former colleague of mine, Sarah Stewart, came up with a nickname for this team. She calls them the “24s” because that’s usually been the margin of victory this season. You know, a play on the Oh-Fours? The actual margin of victory average is 21.1, but there have been a pair of 24-point wins and a 25. No matter what the numbers say, it has been impressive.

13. And I don’t want to get carried away any more than you should. But that game against Arizona State reminded me of the national title dunk fest on UCLA in ’06. The impressive thing about Todd Golden’s third team is that it seems to have taken last year’s offense and added defense. “It’s definitely taken a big step forward from last year,” Walter Clayton Jr. said after the game. “Last year was a great offensive team, bad defensive team, so this year I feel like we’re still a great offensive team – even better offensive team this year, actually, because we’re turning so many defensive stops into transition buckets.”

14. And now it’s on to North Carolina on Tuesday night. The SEC is dominating college basketball right now and if you thought the league cannibalized itself in football wait until you see some of these matchups in person. The good thing is that NET rankings and KenPom stats are going to be off the charts, because of how good the league has put together a brilliant resume in the non-conference season. Five of the top 10 in NET are from the SEC and that includes little ole Florida at No. 5. I know. It’s early.

15. This is a big week for The Picks because Dr. Football should probably take my winnings and go with a winning record for the year at 38-32-1. But that’s not how this works. Which is why I don’t really gamble. On to the playoffs:

But first a bowl game involving your favorite team. Florida is favored by 14 against Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl and I was trying to think whether I have ever had a Gasparilla. Oh, that’s sarsaparilla? Never mind. I’ll take the Gators to cover.

Indiana is a 7.5-point underdog to Notre Dame and I think the Irish roll at home. But I will root for Indiana like half of America.

Penn State is at home hosting SMU as an 8.5-point favorite. I’ll be interested to see how the suits look at these playoffs after all of the home teams win big. Give me the Nittanies to cover.

Clemson is getting 11.5 at Texas and I think Zeppo Swinney’s team is the one which will cover. Let’s remember I picked Texas to win it all before the season. But that’s a lot of points.

Ohio State is favored at home by 7.5 against Tennessee and I sincerely forgot the Vols were in the playoffs. Not for long. I’ll take the Buckeyes.

16. The Heisman was hardly a big mystery, which was one more reason not to watch it while there were actual games being played. I went a little rogue, although the winner was on my ballot. I also voted for Dillon Gabriel and Cam Skattebo.

17. Man, the phones lit up when former Gator coach Charlie Strong showed up at practice on Saturday. He told me he was just passing through town and wanted to see practice. He also told Billy Napier he’d help out if they needed him. But not as defensive coordinator. Still, with Austin Armstrong moving on, it created quite a stir for about an hour.

18. We still have more than a week before Christmas, but I already know that cookies are going to be a problem. I can’t resist. Like you can’t resist this playlist:

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.