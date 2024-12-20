Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) calls a play against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. [Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images]

Gasparilla Bowl: Florida Football Takes On Tulane

December 20, 2024

The Florida Gators seek to ride the momentum of a fourth consecutive win into the offseason.

Florida (7-5) takes on Tulane (9-4) in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. today, with coverage on ESPN2 and 98.1-FM, 103.7-FM and 850-AM WRUF.

The Gators started the streak with wins against ranked teams LSU and Ole Miss at The Swamp and a rout of Florida State in Tallahassee.

Florida continued its hot run by rallying on the recruiting trail to finish with the 11th-ranked class and has several upperclassmen returning in 2025, including defensive tackle Caleb Banks, defensive end Tyreak Sapp, All-American center Jake Slaughter and offensive lineman Austin Barber.

Tulane, meanwhile, is also trying to finish strong after losing its last two games to fall out of the Top 25.

The Green Wave are playing without starting quarterback Darian Mensah, who entered the transfer portal and committed to Duke.

 

 

