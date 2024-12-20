Parker Valby places fourth in the women's 5,000m in 14:51.44 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. [Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports]

Florida’s Track Star Valby Wins Bowerman Award

WRUF Staff December 20, 2024 Feature Sports News, Gators Sports, Gators Track and Field 110 Views

Florida’s Parker Valby won the 2024 Bowerman as the most outstanding woman in track and field.

Valby, who signed a professional contract with New Balance in October, is the third athlete in Florida history to win the Bowerman, but the first woman to win the award. Valby joins Marquis Dendy (2015) and Grant Holloway (2019) as the other Gator winners.

Valby won four NCAA titles in the outdoor 5000 meters, outdoor 10,000 meters, indoor 5000 meters and indoor 3000 meters. She also set three NCAA records this year.

The Tampa native is the first female runner in NCAA history to win five NCAA individual national titles in a single academic year (1 XC, 2 Indoor, 2 Outdoor), and she claimed all in at least meet record times.

At the NCAA Indoor Championships, she reset her 5,000m collegiate record to 14:52.79 to win by nearly 17 seconds. Less than 24 hours later, Valby set a meet record of 8:41.50 to win the 3,000m title.

Tags

About WRUF Staff

Check Also

Florida’s Valby Voted SEC Female Athlete Of Year

Selecting Florida’s Parker Valby as the SEC Female Athlete of the Year had to have …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties