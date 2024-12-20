Florida’s Track Star Valby Wins Bowerman Award

Share Facebook

Florida’s Parker Valby won the 2024 Bowerman as the most outstanding woman in track and field.

PARKER VALBY WINS THE BOWERMAN!!! Valby becomes the first woman in Florida’s program history to win The Bowerman.#GoGators pic.twitter.com/Ul89oyt4gb — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) December 20, 2024

Valby, who signed a professional contract with New Balance in October, is the third athlete in Florida history to win the Bowerman, but the first woman to win the award. Valby joins Marquis Dendy (2015) and Grant Holloway (2019) as the other Gator winners.

Valby won four NCAA titles in the outdoor 5000 meters, outdoor 10,000 meters, indoor 5000 meters and indoor 3000 meters. She also set three NCAA records this year.

The Tampa native is the first female runner in NCAA history to win five NCAA individual national titles in a single academic year (1 XC, 2 Indoor, 2 Outdoor), and she claimed all in at least meet record times.

At the NCAA Indoor Championships, she reset her 5,000m collegiate record to 14:52.79 to win by nearly 17 seconds. Less than 24 hours later, Valby set a meet record of 8:41.50 to win the 3,000m title.