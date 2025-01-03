Florida Gators
Florida’s Ra Shaya Kyle (No. 24) holds the ball against FAU at the O’Connell Center. [Azhalia Pottinger/WRUF]

Florida Women’s Basketball Falls In SEC Opener

WRUF Staff January 3, 2025 College Basketball, Gators Sports, Gators Women's Basketball, SEC 47 Views

No.19 Alabama opened the women’s basketball game Thursday on a 19-5 run en route to a 79-69 win against Florida for its 13th straight home victory.

The Crimson Tide led 41-31 at halftime and by double figures for a majority of the second half, with Florida getting as close as eight points with 2:30 left in the fourth.

Alabama (14-1) is off to its best start in program history. Its only loss was to now-No. 20 California.

Liv McGill scored 18 points to lead Florida (9-6, 0-1 SEC) and Ra Shaya Kyle recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Up Next

Florida will host the Georgia Bulldogs (8-7, 0-1 SEC) at noon Sunday (SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).

Tags

About WRUF Staff

Check Also

Florida Basketball Sweeps Past UNF Twice

The Florida basketball teams routed North Florida in two games Saturday at the O’Connell Center. …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties