Florida Women’s Basketball Falls In SEC Opener

No.19 Alabama opened the women’s basketball game Thursday on a 19-5 run en route to a 79-69 win against Florida for its 13th straight home victory.

The Crimson Tide led 41-31 at halftime and by double figures for a majority of the second half, with Florida getting as close as eight points with 2:30 left in the fourth.

Alabama (14-1) is off to its best start in program history. Its only loss was to now-No. 20 California.

Liv McGill scored 18 points to lead Florida (9-6, 0-1 SEC) and Ra Shaya Kyle recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Up Next

Florida will host the Georgia Bulldogs (8-7, 0-1 SEC) at noon Sunday (SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).