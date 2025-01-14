Rams Surprise Vikings To Wrap Up NFL Wild-Card Round

Share Facebook

Twitter

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angels Rams had their way with the Minnesota Vikings, 27-9, on Monday night to advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

This one was special. pic.twitter.com/BdNpZ5EyZF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 14, 2025

The Rams (11-7), the NFC West champions and the conference’s fourth seed, will now play No. 2 seed Philadelphia (15-3) at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC. The other NFC semifinal is at 8 p.m. Saturday on Fox between six seed Washington (13-5) and top seed Detroit (15-2). The semis winners will play at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 for a berth in the Super Bowl.

Rams Roll

The Rams, who saw their homefield (Inglewood, Calif.) advantage taken away when the game was moved to Glendale, Ariz., because of the threat of wildfires in L.A., opened the scoring when Stafford completed a 5-yard TD pass to running back Kyren Williams.

The Vikings (14-4) struggled from the start with a few stagnant drives that were ultimately not enough to ever have a lead in this game.

Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold completed 25 of 40 passing for 245 yards. Darnold threw for one touchdown and one interception.

The problem for Darnold and the Vikings offense wasn’t just the turnovers but the sacks as well. Darnold was sacked nine times, which had the Vikings defense on the field for most of the night.

Stafford completed 19 of 27 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The story for the Rams offense is it kept Stafford protected for the most part, giving up just two sacks, allowing time for Stafford to get the ball out, but also for Williams to rush for 76 yards.

Rams Defense Comes up Big

The Rams defense stepped up when it mattered most by limiting Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson to just 58 yards and no touchdowns.

L.A. rookie defensive end Jared Verse had a 57-yard touchdown on a fumble scoop and score late in the second quarter that gave the Rams a 17-3 lead with 4:35 left before the half.

Then, with 15 seconds left in the second quarter, Stafford completed a 13-yard TD pass to tight end Davis Allen for a 24-3 lead at the break.

It was tough sledding for Vikings running back Aaron Jones, who rushed for just 48 yards on 13 attempts. The Vikings were held to just 106 rushing yards and the nine points, a Viking season low.