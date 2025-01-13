Gators Men’s Basketball Breaks Into AP Top 5

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team broke into the top five of The Associated Press poll released Monday.

With a 15-1 overall record and rebounding dominance, Florida has established itself as one of the nation’s premier teams.

Dominance On Glass

The Gators lead the country in rebounding, averaging a staggering 46.1 boards per game. They rank fourth in the nation in offensive rebounding with 15.6 per game and second in defensive rebounding with 30.5 per game.

Their ability to control the glass has been a cornerstone of their success, providing extra possessions on offense and limiting opponents’ second-chance opportunities.

Alex Condon leads the charge on the boards, grabbing 8.1 rebounds per game, while Rueben Chinyelu and Alijah Martin contribute 7.3 and 5.6 rebounds, respectively. This has translated into an average scoring margin of +21.4, the third-best in the nation.

Balanced Attack

Florida’s offense, though not as statistically elite as its defense, is still among the nation’s best. The Gators rank seventh in scoring, averaging 86.3 points per game, while only shooting 46.7% from the field (72nd nationally).

UF may not be the most efficient, but carry a balanced attack featuring four starters averaging double figures: Walter Clayton Jr. (17.2 points per game), Martin (15.9), Will Richard (13.3) and Condon (11.0).

Florida’s offensive production is bolstered by its depth, as key reserve Thomas Haugh adds 5.5 rebounds per game as well.

Defense Wins Games

Their defense separates them from the pack, despite their impressive offense featuring Clayton Jr., Richard and Martin. Florida holds opponents to a shooting percentage of just 42.1%, consistently frustrating even the most potent offenses.

Just one week ago, the Gators held then-No. 1 Tennessee to 12 field goals on 21% shooting. As well as only four made for 14% from behind the arch. Their ability to limit opponents’ efficiency, combined with their rebounding dominance, has made the Gators a nightmare matchup.

Poised For More Success

With a 15-1 record and a blend of offensive balance, defensive intensity and rebounding dominance, the Gators have earned their spot among the nation’s elite. As the season progresses, they’ll look to solidify their place in the AP Top Five and make a deep run come March. Although, the Gators will have to battle through the rest of their SEC schedule where they will face eight ranked opponents.

Up Next

Florida (2-1 SEC) plays Missouri (13-3, 2-1) at the O-Dome at 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPNU, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).

Condon Honors

Condon and Alabama’s Mark Sears share SEC Players of The Week honors, the league announced Monday. The Florida forward/center averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 blocks in wins against Tennessee and at Arkansas.

Condon is the first player in the nation this century to go for 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists without a turnover vs. the No. 1 team. He is just the eighth player in this century to post those numbers in SEC play regardless of rankings.