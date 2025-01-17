Gators Women’s Tennis Hosts Ospreys to Kick-Off Season

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators women’s tennis team will open its spring season on Sunday, as it hosts the UNF Ospreys at 1 p.m.

Last Season

The Gators look to continue their streak of winning seasons as they have finished with a winning record every season since 1981.

Florida is No. 19 in the ITA preseason ranking, coming off a strong performance last season that ended with it ranked No. 14.

Ending the season at #14 Details on the final ITA Team Rankings below ⬇️ https://t.co/uX3cqG6fTf#GoGators — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) May 23, 2024

After beating a strong South Carolina team in the quarterfinals (4-3) of last April’s SEC tournament, the women’s tennis team fell to a powerhouse Texas A&M team (4-2) in the semifinals. The Aggies went on to post an impressive 28-7 record last season but ultimately fell to Georgia in the SEC Championship.

Two weeks following their SEC tournament exit, Florida entered the NCAA Tournament and dominated round one with a 4-0 sweep of Stetson.

However, Miami’s 4-3 comeback victory eliminated the Gators in the second round, halting Florida’s momentum and ending its tournament stay.

Fall Ball

Florida’s women’s tennis team got back to work in September and prepared for the 2025 season, competing in a slew of invitationals and championships.

After three months of strong play for the Gators, Florida rounded out its fall season in November when it fell to No. 3 Virginia in a tiebreaker during the NCAA Semifinals.

Senior Alicia Dudeney and junior Rachel Gailis led Florida to this final four finish and were ranked as the No. 3 doubles pair in the nation despite falling just short of the championship in doubles play.

An incredible run in Waco 👏 Congratulations to Alicia Dudeney & Rachel Gailis on a final four finish at the NCAA Championships! #GoGators 📸: Mario Terrana pic.twitter.com/BgnSiACPBu — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) November 25, 2024

Florida women’s tennis team also entered the new year with mixed results as it hosted USF and FSU during the Florida Invitational January 11 and 12.

Despite losing all four doubles matches (three to FSU and one to USF), the Gators picked up nine straight singles victories to go undefeated in singles play.

Coaching Change

This season is Florida’s first with a new women’s tennis coach in nearly two decades.

Roland Thornqvist, who won four NCAA Championships and 12 SEC titles, stepped down in early October, and Per Nilsson was hired as the Gator’s new coach on October 29, 2024.

Nilsson is a native of Lund, Sweden, and has a career coaching record of 306-124.

The new coach spent 10 years as the women’s tennis coach at Pepperdine, where he won three Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regional Coach of the Year honors and secured 10-consecutive NCAA Tournament berths (including two semi-finals and a runner-up performance).

Nilsson claims to like competitive pressure and looks to help Florida women’s tennis rise to an elite level.