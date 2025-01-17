Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 4-2, in an overtime shootout at Amalie Arena in Tampa Thursday.

Both teams came into the matchup off road losses. The Ducks (18-21-6) have faced a rough road stint and played one of their worst games of the season before traveling to Tampa, losing 3-0 against the Washington Capitals. Anaheim’s luck seemed to be turning around after tying the match with the Lightning late in the third period but failed to put the puck in the net in both overtime and shootouts.

Back and Forth in Regulation

Goals flipped back and forth through regulation. The Lightning’s Achilles heal this season has been falling behind early, and this game was no different. The Ducks scored first early in the first period. Troy Terry’s quick reflexes helped him push in a hard deflection for the game’s first goal.

With 5:40 left in the 1st, Tampa (24-16-3) took advantage of their powerplay. Anthony Cerelli deflected in a perfect assist from Brandon Hagel. 1-1 after one period.

Up top and down low 🎥 pic.twitter.com/GBm6NtUoP0 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 17, 2025

The Lighting jumped out quickly in the second with another power play. Ducks goalie Lukáš Dostál slowed an initial shot from Jake Guentzel, but couldn’t find the puck, and Guentzel re-upped with another quick shot for the score.

Anaheim scored later in the second to tie the score 2-2, but the tie didn’t last long.

Tampa fans enjoyed the presence of star player Brayden Point on the ice. Returning after being benched in the Lightning’s last faceoff against the Boston Bruins, Point picked up right where he started, scoring late in the second with some flashy stick work to give Tampa a 3-2 lead going into period three.

Brayden Point will be a healthy scratch for the Lightning against the Bruins after he missed a team meeting. pic.twitter.com/rv3WTJ6pOT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 14, 2025

A Stand From Lukáš Dostál

The game’s most important moment came early in the third during an Anaheim powerplay. Despite a numbers advantage, the Ducks allowed three fast-break shots from the Lightning and four shots on goal during the power play, all in about one minute.

Dostál saved every shot, a crucial stand to keep the Ducks in the match. Remaining within one, Anaheim slapped in one more shot to send the game into OT.

Shootout to Victory

After a scoreless OT, shootouts were to determine this one. Both goalies continued their impressive outings in shootouts. After two scoreless rounds, Guentzel scored the game winning shot in round three to give Tampa a 4-3 victory.

Both goalies had over 30 saves with a 91% save rate in the game. Lightning defenseman, Victor Hedman, became the first player in franchise history to record 600 career assists as well.

What’s Next

The Tampa Bay Lightning will next face the Detroit Red Wings Saturday at 7 p.m. The contest will be broadcasted by ESPN+.