Florida Men’s Basketball Will Be Tested Again Following Home Loss

Share Facebook

Twitter

After being stunned at the O-Dome on Tuesday night, the No. 5 Florida Gators look to redeem themselves against Texas.

Although the Longhorns Texas are 12-5 and 1-3 in the SEC, their record does not translate to their talent. This team can play. If Florida (15-2, 2-2) comes out cold like it did against Missouri, going down 15 at half, the Gators could be in trouble again.

Four of Texas’ losses came to ranked opponents, including No.1 Auburn and N0.1 Tennessee at the time they played. UT lost those two games by a combined nine points. Although unranked, this team started out the year as No. 19 on the AP preseason poll.

Texas built a huge lead night and held to win at Oklahoma. Horns played Tennessee and Auburn tough, too. Gators better be prepared and locked in Saturday. Texas is getting better and seeking a signature W. — Florida Basketball Hour (@FloridaBBHour) January 16, 2025

Florida Faces First Projected Lottery Pick

Although the SEC is loaded with talent, the Gators have not played against a projected Top-14 pick in the NBA draft until now. Tre Johnson is the No. 5-ranked freshmen in the 2024 class according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-6 superstar averages a team-high 18.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. In their heartbreaking 74-70 loss to Tennessee, Johnson went off for 26 points shooting 11-17 from the field.

The scariest part of Johnson’s game is his ability to shoot the 3, connecting on 41.1% beyond the arc. Florida does not have a great track record guarding perimeter threats. In both of the Gators’ losses, they were not able to contain hot shooters. Missouri’s Caleb Grill went 6 of 10 from 3 with 22 points and Kentucky’s Koby Brea went 7 of 9 from 3 with 23 points.

Other Notable Longhorns

Oregon State transfer Jordan Pope has picked up his play over his last seven matchups, averaging a team-best 20.7 points in that span. In the first SEC win Wednesday against fellow Big 12 transfer Oklahoma, Pope posted a team-high 27 points (9-17 FG, 6-6 FT) and four steals.

Texas has another lethal deep threat in Kansas State transfer Arthur Kaluma. He is second on the team in points per game, averaging 14.1, shooting 46.8% from 3. If Florida fails to guard the 3-point line, it could get torched again.

How Florida Wins

Defensive intensity from the gate will be key to Florida’s success. This team can score, spearheaded by Walter Clayton Jr., who dropped 28 points against Missouri. This will be the fourth top-50 scoring offense the Gators will play (North Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri). Florida is 1-2 in those contests, allowing 91.0 points per game. As the great college football coach Bear Bryant said, “Offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships.” The Gators need to defend the perimeter if they want to defend home court.

Despite a rough 83-82 at the O-dome. @w1clayton was nothing short unstoppable. Against Tennessee: 3/10 FG

7 PTS

4 TO Against Arkansas:

4/15 FG

12 PTS

3 TO Against Missouri:

9/19 FG

28 PTS

2 TO Clear improvement from a potential All-SEC 1st team player. My highlight reel: pic.twitter.com/aftlH8i0c5 — Jesse Bratman (@jessebratman) January 15, 2025

What has also killed the Gators are free throws. In SEC play, Florida is shooting 67% from the free-throw line, which ranks next-to-last in the league and only in front of Texas A&M. In such a talented league, free throws could be the difference between the Gators celebrating or sulking against Texas.

Tip Time

This SEC matchup takes place at the O’Connell Center at 4 p.m. today (ESPN 2, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).