McCoy, Witte Shine As Gators Track and Field Opens Indoor Season

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida men’s and women’s track and field teams officially opened the 2025 indoor season Friday with hot starts on Day 1 of the Corky Classic at the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas.

More than 10 different Power Four schools — including SEC rivals Kentucky, South Carolina and Texas A&M — are competing in the two-day competition on the campus of Texas Tech. The Gators competed in seven events on the first day of the competition and found success all around. Florida won two events and finished top three in two others.

Florida got off to a strong start with seniors Jonathan Witte and Jacob Lemmon finishing in first and second-place in the men’s weight throw. Witte had a throw of 21.78 meters, with Lemmon right behind him at with 21.30m. Both were a full meter farther than the third-place finisher, Texas Tech’s Konnor Wood.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1880396556731641885

Sprinter Wanya McCoy, who already owned six spots on UF’s All-Time Top 10 list, added another blazing time to the list. McCoy won the men’s 60m final with a time of 6.53 seconds, which is tied for third best in UF history.

The run beat his own personal record of 6.58, set at the SEC Championships last year.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1880447175970418695

Malique Smith-Band placed sixth in men’s 60m final. Malcolm Clemons took home second place in the men’s long jump.

Strong Debuts

On the women’s side, freshmen Skyye Lee and Alyssa Banales had successful nights in their collegiate debuts.

Lee got off to a solid start, finishing at the top of the first heat in the opening round of the women’s 60m hurdles. She ultimately advanced to the final, where she finished in seventh-place with a time of 8.44. Banales placed sixth in the women’s long jump with a height of 6.18m (20-3 ½).

Junior transfers Demaris Waters and Gabrielle Matthews also impressed in their first meet with Florida.

Waters, who competed last season at San Jose State, finished in sixth place in the men’s 60-meter hurdle final (8.27), while Ole Miss transfer Matthews secured third place in the women’s 60m final with a time of 7.28 seconds.

Up Next

Florida will be back on the track tomorrow at noon ET on Day 2 of the Corky Classic. The meet can be streamed on ESPN+