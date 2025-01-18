Record Day For McKiver, Gators In Lubbock Indoor Meet

Share Facebook

Twitter

The final day of the Corky Classic in Lubbock, Texas, saw one Gator set a couple of records in a productive performance for the Florida men’s and women’s indoor track and field team.

Jenoah McKiver drops the fastest ever collegiate AND world indoor time for 600 yards (1:05.75) pic.twitter.com/n2DzoBIW3o — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) January 18, 2025

Jenoah McKiver, a 2024 First Team Indoor All-American, dominated in the men’s 600-yard race, setting the collegiate and world indoor record with a time of 1:05.75. The previous NCAA record (1:07.44) was set by Baylor’s Nathaniel Ezekiel in the Corky Classic last year. The world indoor record (1:06.93) was held by Saint Plains College’s Moitalel Mpoke in 2020.

The Gators added another win and nine top-five finishes across 10 events at the Sports Performance Center on the campus of Texas Tech University. SEC rival Texas A&M also had a successful day with three wins and 11 top-five spots.

UF had five others rank in the 600, including three in the top 10 with Sam Austin coming in second with a time of 1:08.69.

McKiver sets the COLLEGIATE RECORD as the Gators dominate the 600-yard Jenoah McKiver – 1:05.75 (1st)

Sam Austin – 1:08.69 (2nd)

Rios Prude Jr. – 1:09.65 (7th)

Ryan Maseman – 1:09.38 (9th)

Jarrell Jimenez – 1:11.78 (19th)

Ashton Schwartzman – 1:11.78 (19th)#GoGators pic.twitter.com/VCAWJ2JfKN — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) January 18, 2025



Florida continued to run well in long-distance events with three athletes placing in the top five in the men’s 1000m final. Edward Kepran led the way by finishing second in 2:22.56. Jonah Kirspel placed third (2:22.59), followed by Miguel Pantojas in fourth (2:24.44).

Sprinters Rios Prude Jr., Wanya McCoy, Ashton Schwartzman and McKiver won the men’s 4×400 at 3:02.80. The time is seventh in UF history. The group was one of three Florida teams to compete in the event, with the other two coming in at 11th and 18th.

No. 7⃣ time in program history (3:02.80) nets the Gators a win in the 4x400m 🐊#GoGators pic.twitter.com/CGXdqB6CIV — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) January 18, 2025

Freshman Success

More UF athletes performed well in their collegiate debuts. Freshman sprinter Jaden Wiley secured third place in the men’s 200m final (20.92). Nicholas Spikes, Trenton Howard and Nathaniel Smith also finished in the top 15 in the men’s 200m B section.

In the triple jump, Asia Phillips secured fourth place with a 13.08m leap in the women’s event and Jaden Lippett finished in sixth place in the men’s event (15.66m).

Up Next

Florida will be back on the track Jan. 31 in Fayetteville, Ark., for the Razorback Invitational.