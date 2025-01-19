Clayton Jr. Matches Florida Men’s Basketball 3-Point Record

Share Facebook

While the No. 5 Florida Gators were celebrating the 84-60 home win against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, that wasn’t the only result worth noting.

After a heartbreaking 84-83 loss at home against Missouri four nights earlier, the Gators took out the frustration against the Longhorn thanks to two of their starting guards. Alijah Martin scored 22 points and Walter Clayton Jr. added 19 to see the Gators improve to 16-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC.

Clayton Jr. tied Michael Frazier II’s school record for consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer at 41 in a row. Clayton Jr. also contributed four rebounds and three assists. Frazier II went 41 straight games with a trey from Jan. 23, 2014 to Jan. 25, 2015.

Record Alert Walter Clayton Jr. has tied Michael Frazier II for the most consecutive games with a made 3-pointer in Florida history, hitting the mark in 41 straight games‍ pic.twitter.com/gLJM5cLdNi — Talia Baia (@talia_baia) January 18, 2025

Clayton Jr. has been averaging 17.8 points per game for the Gators in his senior season, as well as 3.4 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists for the game.

The Gators play at the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-8, 0-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday (SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF). Clayton Jr. has a good chance to set the record for consecutive games with a 3-pointer.