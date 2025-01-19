Gators Dominate Ospreys In Women’s Tennis Season Opener

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 19 Florida Gators women’s tennis team opened the coach Per Nilsson era Sunday with a 5-2 win against North Florida at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

Nilsson replaced Roland Thornqvist, who retired retired last October after 23 season of leading the Gators.

Dominating Doubles

In doubles play on court one, Florida’s Alicia Dudeney-Bente Spee outplayed North Florida’s Nicole Alfaro Solis-Isabel Oliveira, 6-3

Florida won the doubles point when Talia Neilson Gatenby-Nikola Daubnerova won 6-3 on court 3.

Singles Play

Florida clinched the win by going 4-1 in singles action.

Dudeney didn’t have much trouble with North Florida’s Laurie Barendse by cruising to victory 6-3, 6-2 on court one.

The third court featured Daubnerova breezing by Aryana Bartlett in two sets, 6-0, 6-1.

Dudeney takes set two 6-2. Daubnerova takes set two 6-1. The Gators lead the Ospreys 3-0. — Curan Ahern (@CuranAhern) January 19, 2025

Over on court two, Neilson-Gatenby found herself in trouble, falling 5-0 early in the match. However, she came roaring back by winning the next five games to force a tiebreaker at 6-6.

The Florida freshman remained poised and took the tiebreaker 8-6 to win set one 7-6. From there, Neilson-Gatenby had all the momentum to finish the job in set two with a 6-4 victory.

Noémie Oliveras gave Florida its fifth point of the day. The freshman from France nearly swept her opponent to quickly win 6-1, 6-0.

Oliveras sweeps set two 6-0. Gators lead 5-0. — Curan Ahern (@CuranAhern) January 19, 2025

Spee rounded out the Gators’ participants in singles when she faced Nicole Alfaro Solis. After winning the first two games, Spee dropped the next four. From there, she was able to tie the set 4-4, but ultimately fell 7-5.

Despite losing set one and finding herself trailing 2-0 in the second set, Spee wouldn’t go down without a fight. The senior won the second set, 7-6, after forcing a tiebreak, which she won 7-3. However, her comeback was cut short when she lost the super tiebreaker 10-3.

TIEBREAKER UP NEXT 🚨 B. Spee comes back to win the second set 7️⃣-6️⃣ (7-3)!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/JQt2LdPY6l — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) January 19, 2025

Solis’ win was the Ospreys’ only point of the day aside from a point defaulted to them due to Florida’s inability to provide six players to compete in singles.

Up Next

Florida will look to build on Sunday’s efforts in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend at home Saturday when its hosts FIU at 11 a.m.