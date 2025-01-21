Ben Shelton Enters Australian Open Quarterfinals

Share Facebook

Twitter

Tonight, Gator great No. 21 Ben Shelton will face off against Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The 6-foot-4-inch former Buchholz Bobcat has a chance to win his first grand slam title if he continues his strong performance.

Preview

The unranked Italian earned his way into the quarterfinals after defeating former USC tennis player Learner Tien (6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1). Sonego’s advanced experience allowed him to outlast the 19-year-old in a four set match on Monday.

For both Shelton and Sonego, their entrance into the quarterfinals came from fiery matches which included injuries from their opponents. Gael Monfils, Shelton’s 38-year-old opponent, retired from the match due to a back injury in the fourth set (7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 1-0). Similarly, Tien suffered a hamstring injury in the second set of his match against Sonego. Despite not ending the match, it was clear that the injury affected his performance.

Shelton will open this match as the favorite due to his world ranking. Additionally, his age and speed may allow him to outlast Sonego, who will turn 30 in May. Shelton enters this match with one ranked win in the Australian Open already under his belt. This added confidence may give him a mental advantage.

The Bigger Picture

As a 22-year-old tennis player, Ben Shelton is nearing his peak athleticism. His advantage now is his power and physical performance, so the next few years will be critical in accomplishing his career goals. To date, he does not have any grand slam titles. This win would represent not only a culmination of his efforts but also solidify his place as a worldwide top 25 tennis player.

If he wins tonight against Sonego, Shelton will face the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal match. His opponent would be either No. 1 Jannik Sinner or No. 8 Alex De Minaur. A win tonight would also make him the lowest ranked remaining competitor in the tournament, which may give him the chance to raise his status on the international level.

No. 2 Akexander Zverev and No. 7 Novak Djokovic also remain in the tournament. They will play each other in their semifinal match on Friday at midnight.

Shelton’s match begins at 10:30 p.m. EST, and it can be viewed on ESPN and ESPN+.