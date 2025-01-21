Gators Football Transfer Quarterback Harrison Bailey

Share Facebook

Following transfer quarterback Deshawn Purdie’s departure, Louisville graduate quarterback Harrison Bailey committed to Gators football. Bailey, a 6-foot-5-inch 230 pound signal-caller, has found a home in Florida for his final season of college football.

Florida Decommit, Deshawn Purdie

Former Charlotte 49ers freshman quarterback Deshawn Purdie signed with the Gators football on Dec. 23. He was thought to be the answer to Florida’s need for a backup quarterback next season. However, three weeks later, on Jan. 14, Purdie asked for his signing papers to be rescinded and signed with Wake Forest.

Four Programs in Five Years

Bailey, a former four-star prospect, committed to the University of Tennessee out of high school in 2020. After two seasons as a Volunteer, Bailey transferred to the UNLV for the 2022 season. In 2023, Harrison Bailey joined the Louisville Cardinals. Bailey played two seasons with the Cardinals before transferring for his sixth and final season.

In total, throughout Bailey’s college football career, the quarterback has completed 108 out of 171 passes for 1,190 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Florida’s Quarterback Room

Rising sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway won over the hearts of Gator Nation following an impressive eight-win season. Lagway completed 115 of 192 passes for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions during his true freshman season last fall. After Graham Mertz’s injury early in the year, Lagway was a beacon of hope. Breaking a UF freshman record with 456 yards in his first career start and leading the Gators to a bowl win, DJ Lagway’s debut season has sparked excitement and optimism throughout Ben Hill Griffin stadium and among Gator fans across the nation.

Head coach Billy Napier was looking to strengthen his quarterback room, and veteran quarterback Harrison Bailey will provide a stable backup. Joining redshirt junior Clay Millen, sophomore Aidan Warner and incoming three-star prospect Tramell Jones Jr., Bailey is projected as the top backup behind Lagway this upcoming season.