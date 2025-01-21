Gators Softball Lead D1 Softball’s Preseason Rankings

Share Facebook

Florida Gators softball is ranked No. 1 in D1 Softball’s preseason top-25, which was released Tuesday morning. Florida also tops the first preseason poll of the season by Softball America, announced Monday, Jan. 13.

Continuing the Standard

The Gators bring back the majority of their key players from last season, including NFCA Player of the Year junior catcher Jocelyn Erickson. They also return four National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Americans: sophomore pitcher Keagan Rothrock, senior infielder Reagan Walsh, senior outfielder Korbe Otis and Erickson.

During the offseason, Florida strengthened its lineup with three impactful transfers. Junior infielder Kenleigh Cahalan, graduate infielder Rylee Holtorf and senior pitcher Kara Hammock join UF. Additionally, seven freshmen join the squad, ready to make their mark on the experienced team.

Gators softball aims to rebound from their 2024 Women’s College World Series exit, where they were eliminated by the Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinals at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Season Kickoff

The Gators begin their 2025 season at home in Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium against in-state opponent North Florida on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m.

Florida’s first top-10 matchup takes place Friday, Feb. 14, when it hosts No. 7/8 Duke in Gainesville.