Florida Baseball Opens Spring Practice

No. 10 Florida baseball takes the field for spring practice on Friday.

Florida hopes to build off of the successes and disappointments of last season. The Gators began 2024 at No. 2 in D1 Baseball’s NCAA Division I preseason rankings, but they finished the year at the No. 8 spot with a 36-30 record. UF faced Texas A&M twice in the NCAA College World Series. Florida’s inability to score in its second matchup with the Aggies, a must win game, resulted in a 6-0 loss. After the season ended, Florida baseball lost four players — Jac Caglianone, Brandon Neely, Fisher Jameson and Ryan Slater — to the MLB draft.

This year, the Gators will face seven teams in the preseason Top 25, including Tennessee, Georgia and Arkansas.

Florida Baseball Outlook

With the loss of Florida’s All-American two-way star, this year doesn’t seem to be easier for the team. Additionally, six SEC teams are ranked in the top 10 of the NCAA’s Division I preseason rankings. Texas A&M enters the year No. 1.

Florida will open the season with a three-game series against Air Force beginning on Feb. 14 at Condron Family Ballpark.