Magic Drop Visit With Raptors

The Orlando Magic left Toronto last night with a loss 109-93. RJ Barrett scored the most points for the Raptors with 19, while Paolo Banchero ended the night with 26 points for the Magic. The Raptors trailed the Magic at halftime but came back behind 10 points from Gradey Dick in the third.

Toronto was able to turn its five-point halftime deficit into a 16-point lead.

Orlando Continues to Struggle

With last night’s game, the Magic are on four straight losses. Orlando has been missing Jalen Suggs since the last time it met Toronto, where he left the court in a wheelchair with back spasms. Suggs has missed nine straight games, and his return is still unclear.

Another notable and crucial player on their lengthy injured list is Franz Wagner, whose been out since December. Wagner was having a stellar season, averaging 24.4 points per game. The team is expecting for him to make his return to the game in 3-to-6 days.

Power Rankings

ESPN released their new NBA Power Rankings, putting the Raptors at the 29th spot. While Toronto was able to beat the Magic, they also seem to be struggling this season. With a season record of 11-32 and an injured starting point guard, they’ll take all the wins they can get. After signing Immanuel Quickley this summer to a five-year $175 million contract, Quickley is now averaging only 16.2 points per game. He sat out on his fourth straight game last night with an injured hip. He is also expected to be ruled out for the Raptors game on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks.

With Quickley out, Toronto is forced to rely on Barrett, the highest point scorer on the roster.