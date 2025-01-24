UF Golf’s Gilligan Breaks Into PGA Tour U Top 10

Share Facebook

Ian Gilligan, a standout senior for the Florida Gators men’s golf team, has been making news in the collegiate golf scene, securing the No. 8 spot in the 2025 PGA Tour U rankings. The rankings serve as a springboard for young golfers to enter the professional ranks, and Gilligan’s position among the top 10 demonstrates his potential.

Current @GatorsGolf senior Ian Gilligan remains squarely inside the top 10 of the final @PGATOURU rankings before the Gators begin their Spring season. #GoGators https://t.co/KSbRhudrrN — Alexander Vafeas (@AlexanderVafeas) January 24, 2025

He’s the first Gator in the top 10 since Fred Biondi was ranked No. 3 in 2023. Gilligan started off the new year winning the Australian Masters of Amateurs. He won the four day tournament by shooting 14 under par, sealing the victory with a birdie putt in the final hole.

The Long Beach State transfer is coming off his first season with the Gators squad, serving as an integral part of the team. He consistently delivered strong performances and started all 14 tournaments last season.

Ian Gilligan Accolades

2024 All-SEC Second Team

Two-time PING All-American

Two-time PING All-Region Team

2023 Big West Golfer of the Year

2022 Big West Freshman of the Year

Two-time All-Big West First Team (2022, 2023)

Three-time Big West Golfer of the Month

SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll (2023-24)

Gilligan is precise and consistent, qualities that helped him stand out among his peers. His comprehensive skill set makes him one of the most well-rounded golfers in college golf today.

His place in the rankings is just the beginning. With the upcoming opportunities in professional golf, many will be eager to watch his progression as he continues to build on his success at the collegiate level and make a significant impact in the PGA Tour in the near future.

What’s Next For the Gators

Ian Gilligan and the Florida Gators men’s golf team are set to head out to Thousand Oaks, California, for the Southwestern Invitational on Monday. The Gators will be one of 13 schools competing in the tournament at the Sherwood Country Club.