Florida Women’s Basketball Looking For Comeback

The 11-9 Florida women’s basketball team is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Sunday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., in search of improving its SEC record to 3-4.

The Gators have lost their past two matchups by a combined 42 points and play an Auburn team (10-10, 1-6 SEC) in a similar struggle. Florida’s last win against Auburn came Feb. 14, 2022, defeating the Tigers 83-77.

In their last game Jan. 19 against No. 5 LSU in the O’Connell Center, the Gators competed harder for longer in the 80-63 loss, compared to their performance against Ole Miss, a 94-69 loss on the road Jan.16.

Coach Kelly Rae Finley said the rebounding effort on both sides of the court was “exceptional” as they outperformed the No. 2 rebounding team, 44-38. Both senior Ra Shaya Kyle and freshman Me’Arah O’Neal had seven rebounds each.

Freshman Liv McGill led the Gators in scoring, with 21 points, for the ninth time this season.

Other notable stats include sophomore Laila Reynolds hitting for 16 points and Kyle with 11.

As the season approaches the halfway mark, the Gators continue to learn and build from the previous game.

In order for the Gators to get out of the losing pattern, they have to adjust both on and off the court. The team’s grit and determination will allow it to adapt and make every possession valuable. Understanding the game’s momentum will allow the Gators to continue a steady pace, keeping them on their toes.

Game Time

The game will air on SECN+ and ESPN Gainesville 98.1-FM/850-AM.