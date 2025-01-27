UF Clears Golden After Lengthy Title IX Investigation

Share Facebook

The University of Florida cleared its men’s basketball coach Todd Golden on Monday following a four-month Title IX investigation that found no evidence following allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, stalking and cyberstalking multiple women.

“The University of Florida takes these matters seriously and works deliberately to ensure that due process is upheld for everyone,” Steve Orlando, UF’s associate vice president for communications, said in a statement released by the school Monday.

“After a thorough investigation that included dozens of interviews over the past months, the University of Florida has found no evidence that Todd Golden violated Title IX. The Title IX office has closed its investigation.”

Golden’s attorney, William Shepherd, released a letter after the school’s decision:

Todd Golden's attorney has issued a statement. pic.twitter.com/c4ohXgNt6e — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 27, 2025

Golden said in a social media post Monday that the last several months were “a challenge” for him and his family as the process continued.

The allegations against the 39-year-old Golden, a married father of two, first surfaced early last November in an article by the Independent Florida Alligator.

A Week Until Knoxville

The Gators, holding to the No. 5 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll released Monday, are off to one of their best starts in program history. Now at 18-2, this Gators squad tied the 2013-2014 team for the best record through 20 games.

After a blowout 73-43 win on Jan. 7 in the O’Dome against then-No. 1 Tennessee, the Gators will go to enemy territory for Round 2. The Gators have a midweek bye to prepare for the No. 8 Volunteers (17-3, 4-3 SEC), who were just on the losing side of a heartbreaking 53-51 loss to No. 1 Auburn on Saturday.

Tipoff Saturday in Knoxville is set for noon ET on ESPN and 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

The only other 30-point SEC win the Gators have on their resume was their last game against previous Florida coach Mike White‘s Georgia Bulldogs.