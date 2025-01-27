Chiefs, Eagles Set For Rematch In Super Bowl LIX

Share Facebook

The Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is set after both teams won their conference championship games Sunday.

The Chiefs took down the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to advance to their third straight Super Bowl appearance and fifth in six years. After the win, Patrick Mahomes moves to 4-0 against Josh Allen in the postseason. The Chiefs will have an opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls on Feb. 9.

The Eagles routed NFC East rival Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game. The birds overwhelmed Washington with seven rushing touchdowns in the game.

Super Bowl LVII Rematch

Football fans may feel nostalgic seeing this Super Bowl LIX matchup after the same teams played in Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs were able to beat the Eagles 38-35.

While the Chiefs look to make history, the Eagles are seeking revenge after the Super Bowl loss two years ago.

Offensive Weapons

The Eagles are averaging 367.2 offensive yards per game. Running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for the most yards in his career this season during his first year with the Eagles, bringing in a total of 2,005 rushing yards.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has also had a strong season. Hurts threw for 2,903 yards this year, with 18 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions, which is a significant improvement from the 15 interceptions he threw last season. The real damage comes from his legs. Hurts ran for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns in the regular season and ran for three against the Commanders Sunday.

NFC Champions Photo Dump 📸 pic.twitter.com/rMe1F5vJZF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 27, 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs are averaging 327.6 offensive yards per game. Mahomes has thrown for a total of 3,928 yards this season, throwing 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 93.5 this season. Travis Kelce is leading the Chiefs in receiving yards this season with 823 yards.

This feeling NEVER gets old. pic.twitter.com/r3prNXVX7C — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 27, 2025

Defensive Powerhouses

Despite both teams having strong offensive attacks, the defensive side of the ball has been where these teams have made their names.

The Eagles defense is ranked first in the NFL, only allowing 278.4 yards a game in the regular season. They have the top passing offense, allowing only 174.2 yards per game and 22 touchdowns.

The Chiefs defense allowed 320.6 yards per game. They have a strong rush defense, only allowing 101.8 yards per game and 13 touchdowns. If they can continue that trend against the rushing attack posed by Hurts and Barkley, they will have a good chance at completing the three-peat.

One More Game

Both teams have shown that they deserve to be in the Super Bowl after convincing wins on Championship weekend. Round two of the Eagles against the Chiefs for the Superbowl; Hurts against Mahomes.

They will play in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m.