Former Florida Lacrosse’s Hall Named To WPLL Championship Series

Former Florida Gator Maggi Hall is set to take the lacrosse field once again on the professional stage, as she has been named to the California Palms roster for the inaugural Women’s Professional Lacrosse League Championship Series.
The tournament will take place Feb. 11–17 in St. James, Va. at The St. James. It will showcase some of the best lacrosse talent in the world in the emerging “Sixes” format.
Florida Career
During her time with the Gators, Hall cemented herself as one of the top offensive players in Florida lacrosse history. Known for her agility, scoring touch and ability to create plays, she was a key contributor to UF’s success in the AAC.
In just 2024 alone, she was an IWLCA All-American First Team, Inside Lacrosse Mid-Season All-American Honorable Mention, AAC Attacker of the Year, USA Lacrosse All-American Third Team and IWLCA All-Region First Team. Her transition to the professional ranks has only reinforced her reputation as a rising star in the sport.
Continuing to Rise in the Pros
Hall had a successful summer in the Athletes Unlimited Pro Lacrosse League. She recorded 25 goals and 11 assists, proving her ability to thrive at the next level.
Hall and the California Palms will start their WPLL Championship Series campaign on Feb. 11, looking to claim the league’s first title. All games will be streamed live on ESPN+.