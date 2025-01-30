Former Florida Lacrosse’s Hall Named To WPLL Championship Series

Share Facebook

Former Florida Gator Maggi Hall is set to take the lacrosse field once again on the professional stage, as she has been named to the California Palms roster for the inaugural Women’s Professional Lacrosse League Championship Series.

The tournament will take place Feb. 11–17 in St. James, Va. at The St. James. It will showcase some of the best lacrosse talent in the world in the emerging “Sixes” format.

Florida Career

During her time with the Gators, Hall cemented herself as one of the top offensive players in Florida lacrosse history. Known for her agility, scoring touch and ability to create plays, she was a key contributor to UF’s success in the AAC.

In just 2024 alone, she was an IWLCA All-American First Team, Inside Lacrosse Mid-Season All-American Honorable Mention, AAC Attacker of the Year, USA Lacrosse All-American Third Team and IWLCA All-Region First Team. Her transition to the professional ranks has only reinforced her reputation as a rising star in the sport.

Continuing to Rise in the Pros

Hall had a successful summer in the Athletes Unlimited Pro Lacrosse League. She recorded 25 goals and 11 assists, proving her ability to thrive at the next level.

The WPLL Championship Series marks another major step in her career as she joins a star-studded roster. The tournament will feature four teams: Boston Guard, California Palms, Maryland Charm and New York Charging.

What is Sixes Lacrosse?

The four teams will compete in a round-robin from Feb. 11–15, with the top three teams advancing to the playoffs. The top-seeded team will earn a bye, while the second and third-place squads battle in the semifinals on Feb. 16. Then the final matchup will be the championship game on Feb. 17.

Unlike the traditional 11-on-11 format, the WPLL will adopt the Sixes style of play. The 6-on-6 format that will be featured in the 2028 Olympic Games.