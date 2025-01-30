Struggling NHL Teams Face Off in Tampa

Share Facebook



The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Los Angels Kings at Amalie Arena at 7 tonight after two consecutive losses, while Los Angeles has not won the past three contests.

Tampa Bay sits at a 26-20-3 record and is fifth in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. With a 26-16-6 record, the Kings are third in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division.

Last Time

The two last faced each other Jan. 4, when the Kings came up victorious after a tiebreaker in the third period.

Despite making 31 shots, Tampa Bay was only able to make one score and it came one minute into the game. Defenseman Victor Hedman was the one to do it.

Mikey Anderson secured the Kings’ first goal eight minutes into the first quarter. Adrian Kempe‘s late game score is what secured Los Angeles’s 2-1 win.

Losing Streaks

The Lightning are coming off a rematch loss against the Chicago Blackhawks. After winning 4-3 in overtime Jan. 24, Tampa Bay fell to Chicago in Tampa, 4-1 Tuesday.

Brayden Point gave Tampa its only score of the night just more than three minutes into the first period. The Blackhawks held the Lightning scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Nineteen-year-old center Connor Bedard got his Blackhawks on the board halfway through the game before Landon Slaggert got the score with two minutes remaining in the second period. Ryan Donato and Teuvo Teravainen finished off the game for Chicago with scores in the third

Los Angeles comes into this game with three consecutive losses, the most recent to the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Wednesday. The Panthers held the Kings to zero goals off of 29 shots. Los Angeles is on game four of five in a row on the road and looks to achieve its first away win since defeating Vancouver on Jan. 16.