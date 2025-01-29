Blackhawks Defeat Lightning for Momentum Shift

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena. The 4-1 victory ended the Blackhawks’ seven road game-loss streak. The last time they came out victorious on the road was Dec. 9, Anders Sorensen’s first win as an NHL coach.

Strong Start for the Lightning

When Tampa Bay and Chicago met on Friday, the Lightning delivered a road win, 4-3, in overtime.

Last night was a different story. The Lightning took the lead early, with center Brayden Point putting Tampa Bay on the board just 3:34 into the first period. Right wing Nikita Kucherov assisted the goal, passing the puck to Point after beating Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic in a board battle.

A classic duo 👏 pic.twitter.com/vQPiV15ieJ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 29, 2025

The Lightning had another opportunity to score with just under four minutes left in the first period (16:17). Tampa Bay received a four-minute power play after Blackhawks left wing Patrick Maroon was tagged for boarding Lightning center Luke Glendening, and then trying to fight him. Despite Tampa Bay being ranked fourth in power plays, they were unable to capitalize.

The Blackhawks Respond

After trailing for just over ten minutes in the second period, Chicago tied the score 1-1 at 10:16 when center Connor Bedard scored a wrist shot from a near-impossible angle. He shot from the bottom of the right circle, sending the puck into the net through an open space over Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson‘s shoulder. Bedard, the No. 1 overall draft pick of 2023, now has 29 points in his last 29 games.

Blackhawks left wing Landon Slaggert scored with just under two minutes left in the second period, claiming the lead 2-1.

Solidifying the Road Win

Chicago, who have only won three out of 18 games when trailing after the first period, looked to close the night out with a strong lead.

At 8:02 in the third period, Blackhawks center Ryan Donato scored off a rebound by his teammate, defenseman Seth Jones, making it 3-1.

With 56 seconds left in the game, Chicago center Teuvo Teravainen scored an empty net goal, adding a final and fourth point to the scoreboard.

Next Up

The Lightning went 0-for-3 on power plays against the Blackhawks last night, a large drop after going 3-for-3 against them on Friday. Tampa Bay will look to improve tomorrow as they host the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. ET.