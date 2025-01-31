Magic Blown Out At Portland

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic were blown out of the building in Portland, Ore., Thursday, suffering another bad loss, this time at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers , 119-90.

The Magic (24-25) started with a first-half lead, but failed to carry that lead into halftime, which was pretty much the dagger because Portland (19-29) never gave the lead back after taking control 47-46 at the 5:48 minute mark in the second quarter. Portland headed to halftime up 62-53 before exploding in the third quarter, where it led by as much as 25 points.

Trail Blazing Team Effort

All of Portland’s stars were in effect Thursday night. They had five players who scored double-digits points and three who reached more than 20 points. Scoot Henderson had another big night with 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds. And Shaedon Sharpe’s 23 points off the bench was a huge reason Portland was able to runaway with this one.

The two big areas where Portland was able to take advantage of against Orlando were 3-pointers and transition points. Outshooting the Magic 12-5 in 3-pointers and 21-5 in fast-break points too. Orlando’s 13 turnovers played a significant role.

Magic’s Stars Not Getting Enough Help

It was another good night for Paulo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Wagner led the team with 24 points, followed by Banchero’s 21. The issue with Orlando is that’s really all who showed up. The rest of Orlando’s starters combined for a six points. Cole Anthony did have a nice night off the bench with his 16 points, but that was about it.

Up Next

The Magic, seventh in the Eastern Conference, have now lost six of their last seven games, but will look to rebound and salvage the three-game road trip with a win at Utah at 5 p.m. Saturday (Bally Sports Florida). The Jazz are in last place in the Western Conference at 10-36.