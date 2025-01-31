Newberry Basketball
The Panthers won the tip-off and the game Thursday night against P.K. Yonge [Brooklyn Young]

Newberry Basketball Closes Out Undefeated Season

Audrey Layton January 31, 2025 Basketball, High School Sports, Newberry High School, PK Yonge High School 9 Views

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Newberry basketball finished their historic season undefeated with a 72-34 win over P.K. Yonge (8-15) Thursday night. The team honored their seven seniors, and the Panthers recorded their 21st win against a Class 3A-District 3 opponent after being switched this year. 

NHS honored 7 seniors in their regular season finale on Thursday night [Brooklyn Young]

First Half

The 6-foot 2 senior Dylan Strappy hit back to back threes followed up by an assist to open the game putting Newberry on top. The team held onto a lead with solid shooting and creating turnovers on defense. An 8-0 run to start the second quarter  widened the gap more. They ended the first half 35-21. Senior Jacob Green led the team with 7 points in the half and a total of 13 on the game.

Second Half

Level of play escalated on both ends of the court in the second half. Newberry held P.K. Yonge to 6 points in the third and 7 in the fourth. All while more than doubling their score with a strong offensive front. The Panthers were led in the second half by 6-foot-4 junior Juwan Scippio with 8 points followed by Green with 6, and junior Henry Matthias and senior Collin Dunnmore each with 5.

After the Game

Following the game, Green and Dunnmore each commented on what the team has accomplished this season and how they plan to continue their success as they head into playoffs. Dunnmore says that in order to keep this momentum headed into the postseason they must be unselfish, play as a team, and play aggressive.

“It’s just a dream come true, living the dream, living it with my teammates,”  Green said.

The Panthers received a bye, and they’ll play in their first district playoff game February 5. Their opponent will be No. 4 seed Interlachen (11-12) or No. 5 seed Baldwin (6-13).

Tags

About Audrey Layton

Check Also

Newberry

Newberry Remains Undefeated, Faces P.K. Yonge

Newberry High School basketballremains undefeated in a season that featured blowouts and improvements on last …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties