Newberry Basketball Closes Out Undefeated Season

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Newberry basketball finished their historic season undefeated with a 72-34 win over P.K. Yonge (8-15) Thursday night. The team honored their seven seniors, and the Panthers recorded their 21st win against a Class 3A-District 3 opponent after being switched this year.

First Half

The 6-foot 2 senior Dylan Strappy hit back to back threes followed up by an assist to open the game putting Newberry on top. The team held onto a lead with solid shooting and creating turnovers on defense. An 8-0 run to start the second quarter widened the gap more. They ended the first half 35-21. Senior Jacob Green led the team with 7 points in the half and a total of 13 on the game.

Second Half

Level of play escalated on both ends of the court in the second half. Newberry held P.K. Yonge to 6 points in the third and 7 in the fourth. All while more than doubling their score with a strong offensive front. The Panthers were led in the second half by 6-foot-4 junior Juwan Scippio with 8 points followed by Green with 6, and junior Henry Matthias and senior Collin Dunnmore each with 5.

Junior Henry Matthias with the no-look pass to Juwan Scippio!!! The Panthers are up 64-27 against the Blue Wave pic.twitter.com/ihtWBYzs5q — audrey (@audreyc_layton) January 31, 2025

After the Game

Following the game, Green and Dunnmore each commented on what the team has accomplished this season and how they plan to continue their success as they head into playoffs. Dunnmore says that in order to keep this momentum headed into the postseason they must be unselfish, play as a team, and play aggressive.

“It’s just a dream come true, living the dream, living it with my teammates,” Green said.

The Panthers received a bye, and they’ll play in their first district playoff game February 5. Their opponent will be No. 4 seed Interlachen (11-12) or No. 5 seed Baldwin (6-13).