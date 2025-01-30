Gator’s Baseball Preseason Week 2 Updates

Share Facebook

Week two of Florida baseball’s preseason is in full swing.

Updated Ranking and Staff

The Gators start week two moving up in the preseason rankings. Baseball America put Florida in the seventh spot, one of five SEC programs in the top ten.

No. 7 Florida 2025 College Top 25 Previewhttps://t.co/OFqoZsec7c — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 27, 2025

It was announced Wednesday that former Gator pitcher, Michael Byrne, is back as a student assistant coach, working mostly with the pitchers. Byrne led the Gators to Omaha during his entire tenure wearing a Gators uniform and helped win the College World Series Championship in 2017.

Tuesday’s Scrimmage

The Blue team won 2-1 in the first scrimmage of week two.

Pierce Coppola was the starting pitcher for Blue. In the first inning, he walked leadoff hitter for Orange junior Justin Nadeau. While Blake Cyr was up to bat, Nadeau was tagged out in an attempt to steal second. Cyr then flew out, with Colby Shelton following in a ground-out.

In the bottom of the first, Liam Peterson took the mound for Orange. Kyle Jones, first to bat, flew out to right field. Cade Kurland made contact with a single to left field but was tagged out stealing second as Peterson struck out Ty Evans.

The orange team was first to score in the second inning as Luke Heyman hit a home run on a 90-mph pitch. Coppola quicky recovered as he struck out Bobby Boser. Although Hayden Yost hit a single to right field, Ashton Wilson and Brock Clayton ended the top half of the inning with outs.

Kolt Myers tied the game in the bottom half of the second as he hit an RBI single, bringing Brendan Lawson home. Peterson struck out Brody Donay and Blake Brookins. Jones ended with a ground out.

Both teams went three up, three down in the third.

Alex Philpott was the reliever pitcher for Blue in the fourth. He did not strike out or walk any batters. Heyman grounded out after Boser hit a double to right center field. Yost and Wilson both flew out as Kurland reached backwards and fell on his back to catch Wilson’s ball.

In the final half inning of the scrimmage, bases were loaded as Orange relief pitcher Frank Menendez walked Donay and Myers, and Landon Stripling hit a single to left field. The first two outs followed as Menendez struck out Brookins, and Stripling was tagged out stealing second as Jones hit an RBI groundball to short stop, advancing Blue’s lead 2-1. Jones ended the game in an attempt to steal second as Menendez pitched a ball to Kurland.

Errors on Wednesday

The Gators experienced their first few errors during Wednesday’s scrimmage. The Orange team had six errors while Blue had two. Blue took the victory again winning 9-5, scoring its first three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Last Days of Week Two

Thursday marks the last scrimmage of week two. The open practice starts at 2:30 p.m., with the first pitch of the scrimmage at 4:30 p.m.

The Gators have another open practice on Friday at 2:30 p.m., but no scrimmage. Friday also marks two weeks until the season opener against Air Force.

