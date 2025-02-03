No. 21 Florida Women’s Tennis Team Visits No. 7 Michigan

Share Facebook

The No. 21 Florida Gators women’s tennis team will battle the No. 7 University of Michigan Wolverines at 5 p.m. in Ann Arbor on Tuesday.

Florida recently fell two places from No. 19 after its loss to LSU in the ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship January 26. Conversely, Michigan has rose from No. 8 after defeating No. 5 Virginia 4-2 on Saturday, February 1.

This Season

Michigan boasts an undefeated record, defeating Yale, UCSB, and Virginia in the team’s first games of the season.

After sweeping Yale and UCSB, Michigan’s road win over Virginia was a huge accomplishment for the University. Dominating singles play thanks to victories by Emily Sartz-Lunde , Reese Miller , Jessica Bernales , and a sweep (6-0, 6-0) by No. 5 Julia Fliegner , Michigan overcame the initial loss of the doubles point to upset the No. 5 ranked Cavaliers. The Wolverines will be back at home with momentum when they host the Gators Tuesday.

Florida is coming off of its first loss of the season to LSU on January 26, when they fell to the Tigers 4-1. After an opening victory over UNF and a decisive top-25 win over FIU, the Gators dropped their third match of the season in the championship match of the ITA Kickoff tournament in Gainesville.

Ranked Gators and Wolverines

Several nationally ranked singles and doubles players make Michigan a powerhouse team in the BIG 10. No. 40 junior Lily Jones, No. 18 sophomore Piper Charney, and No. 5 Fliegner round out a stacked singles line-up. In doubles, No. 61 Charney and freshman Emily Sartz-Lunde, No. 49 Miller and Fliegner, and No. 18 Bernales and Jones are a nightmare to face, representing Michigan’s three nationally ranked duos.

Despite their success in one-on-one play, the Gators do not have any players ranked in singles. However, the powerhouse duo Alicia Dudeney and Rachel Gailis represent Florida as the No. 3 doubles pair in the nation.

Looking Ahead

“They are two or three levels better when they play indoors, so its a tough challenge” Florida coach Per Nilsson noted, explaining that because the Wolverines are accustomed to playing on indoor courts, facing them in Ann Arbor always presents a challenge.

“Going to Michigan is always tough” Nilsson said.

The Wolverines look to stay undefeated on Tuesday as they defend their home turf from the Gators at 5 p.m.

Florida will look to bounce back from their loss to LSU by putting another match in the win column during their visit to Michigan.